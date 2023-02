MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people were taken to the hospital after being involved in a 3-vehicle crash Monday morning.

According to Memphis Police, at 7:10 a.m., officers responded to a crash at East Shelby Drive and West Distriplex.

Two people were taken to Regional One Health in critical condition, one was taken to St. Francis in non-critical condition. One child was taken to LeBonhuer.

MPD says this is an ongoing investigation.