MEMPHIS, Tenn — Officers have arrested three people who are accused of assaulting a police officer Tuesday.

Tierra Walker, Tyson Walker and John Johnson were arrested by Memphis police Tuesday after being accused of assaulting officers attempting to tow a car.

Police say they were conducting routine patrols near Hickory Hill Road and Mount Moriah Road on July 26 when a Black Chevrolet Camaro exited a Walmart parking lot with excessive speed.

The Camaro almost hit two vehicles fleeing from police according to MPD.

Officers were in the same area Tuesday and observed the same Camaro leave Walmart at high speeds and recklessly dodge police.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle but fled into the Highland Hills Apartments.

Authorities searched the apartment complex and located the Camaro where suspects John Johnson and Tierra Walker were standing next to the vehicle.

After officers called for a tow truck to remove the vehicle suspect Tyson Walker began yelling at police. When they tried to detain him Walker punched and kicked an officer.

Tierra Walker and Johnson attempted to get involved but were detained according to police.

All three were arrested.

When police checked the Camaro they found a bag which contained pills, marijuana and a loaded magazine.