MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A threatening Facebook message helped police link a man to a murder in North Memphis.

On Dec. 29, police found Darnell Appling shot dead in a parking lot in the 1000 block of North Watkins.

Appling’s mother showed police a Facebook message threatening Appling that had been sent from a user called KashSt Mack. Police say that was the handle used by suspect Lamarcus Smith.

Smith turned himsloef in on aggravated assault warrants on Jan. 9, and confirmed the Facebook account belonged to him. He also said he was with his girlfriend the night of the murder.

She told police that Smith had stolen her gun and used it to shoot Appling.

Smith, 24, is charged with first-degree murder. Court documents do not make clear the alleged motive for the shooting.