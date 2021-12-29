MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New Year’s Eve for most people is usually a time of celebration, but for some, it’s filled with terror.

A woman who lives in the Ridgecrest Apartments in Frayser says the gun violence near her home has become unbearable, and she’s in fear of what’s to come New Year’s Eve.

She says she fears instead of popping fireworks, more people will be popping bullets come December 31.

“Yeah, I’m going to be locked in my house, on the floor,” said the woman, who did not want to be identified for fear of her safety. “Everybody knows when you hear shooting get on the floor.”

2021 has been the deadliest year the City of Memphis has seen with 339 homicides, surpassing last year’s record.

“It’s worse every day over here, every day. I know New Year’s they’re going to cut up over here. Everybody got guns,” she said.

She’s not alone. People across the city share similar concerns.

However, some say they’re going to try to make the best out of celebrating the arrival of the New Year.

“I’ll probably stay home. You know New Year’s I want to spend it with my family, but I’m not too concerned about violence or nothing like that,” Memphis resident Caitlyn Norris said.

Law enforcement agencies across Shelby County are encouraging everyone to remain safe this weekend.

Norris said she still plans on playing it safe for New Year’s Eve but she’s going to remain optimistic.

“You have to be safe everywhere you go. You know, not just here,” she said.

WREG reached out to Memphis Police for their plans to ensure the safety of as many Memphians as possible this weekend.

They said there will be additional officers, Memphis Fire Department EMS, and supporting units assisting with events on Beale Street and normal traffic control points will be in place.

They will have officers on Beale, officers manning traffic control points, and officers assigned to expanded patrols downtown and additional assets will be on standby if needed.

Memphis Police also offered the following safety tips for Memphians to stay safe this New Year’s Eve:

If you are going out to celebrate, travel in groups and park in a well-lit area. Stay with your group the entire night and be alert to what is going on around you.



Make sure valuable items are not left in plain sight in a parked vehicle.



Avoid posting your location on social media. It’s an invitation to let people know you’re not home.



Keep your phone charged so you are prepared in the event of an emergency.



Refrain from shooting firearms into the air as a way of celebrating New Year’s Eve. Celebratory gunfire is illegal in the City of Memphis and is extremely dangerous. What goes up, must come down.



Don’t drink and drive. Drink responsibly and use designated drivers or services like Uber or other rideshare partners. Report drunk drivers to MPD immediately. There will be enhanced DUI Enforcement throughout the city.



If suspicious activity is seen, contact 545-COPS, or if in case of an emergency call 911.

We also reached out to Alco Management, which manages The Ridgecrest Apartments regarding their plan to ensure residents’ safety, and we’ve not heard back.