MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A trooper with the Tennessee Highway Patrol was reportedly killed in a hit-and-run crash.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says Trooper Roderick Sharp was struck by a driver in Mississippi.

The driver reportedly fled the scene but was later found by law enforcement.

THP did not specify where or when the crash happened.

This is a developing story. WREG will update this story as more information becomes available.