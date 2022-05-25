MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Tennessee Highway Patrol said they are increasing patrols to reduce the number of crashes across the state during Memorial Day weekend.

THP will conduct saturation patrols, seat belt, and sobriety checkpoints as well as increase visibility on high-crash corridors throughout the summer.

The patrols will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 27, and end at 5:59 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31.

According to THP, 10 people were killed in crashes during Memorial Day weekend last year.

State troopers also arrested 78 individuals on suspicion of DUI and ticketed 743 motorists for violation of the seat belt law and issued 1,867 speeding citations during last year’s Memorial Day holiday.

