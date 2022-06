MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thousands of Memphians found themselves without power Tuesday morning. Outages were reported in Cordova and parts of Southeast Memphis.

So far, 5,444 customers were affected as of 11:30 am on Tuesday.

Crews are working on the problem now, but a cause has yet to be determined. Temperatures today are expected to reach a high of 97 degrees today.

The outage is due to a vehicle hitting a pole at Riverdale Road and Starkenberg.