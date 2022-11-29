MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Several counties in the Mid-South, including several in Tennessee and northern Mississippi, were under a severe thunderstorm warning for hours Tuesday evening.

There were concerns about tornadoes, hail, and heavy winds.

Minimal damage was done in the area and throughout most of the Mid-South, but there are more than 6,000 homes without power in the Memphis area and about 1,800 in Desoto County, Mississippi.

Downed power lines on Morning Sun Road near Stage Road have left many businesses near the Wolfchase shopping area without power. The outage is also being felt in Bartlett.

Police are asking drivers to use caution in the area as crews are working on repairs.

We also drove through several parts of Mississippi to see what was going on, and check in on some storm shelter locations.

In Oxford, we stopped at Fire Station #4, which held one of the city’s five shelters. Sirena Brannon, an Oxford resident, told us she was preparing for the worst, but hoping for the best.

“Well, I’ve been watching the Oxford Police Department on Facebook so I’ve never been in a tornado so I don’t know what to expect. And since they put a big emphasis on it, that made me want to come and really try to be safe,” Brannon said.

Brannon said she planned to leave the shelter if conditions didn’t get worse.

“I’m staying here now and maybe it might get bad later, so I don’t want to be in the middle trying to travel in a storm,” she said. “So I’m just going to stay here a little bit longer and then once they tell me it’s clear to go, I’m probably going back home.”