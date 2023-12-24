COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — There’s no place like home for the holidays, and this year, a Collierville man says he will have a roof over his head for the first time in three years.

For a man with a million-dollar smile, you’d never know that up until a few days ago, Jacob James had nothing but pennies to his name.

“It was very difficult. I got to do what I got to do,” Jacob said.

He picked up odd jobs to feed himself, and each night he went to the woods by the train tracks behind a Collierville shopping center.

“I never give up because I’m a fighter, though,” Jacob said. “And it’s not easy because I like to learn the hard way. Because it does give you the best knowledge of who you are.”

He knows he’s tough, he knows he’s independent, and he wasn’t going to let his partial deafness defeat him, even after he says his disability money ran out, making this is reality for the last three years.

“There’s no room to grow for negative, we’ve got to have room to grow for something positive,” Jacob said.

Little did he know what was right around the corner. Alex Walker and his wife, also named Alex, had seen Jacob in passing before, always with a smile and a friendly hello.

But three days ago, they officially met.

“There was someone who had just called and the police came by and mentioned that he wasn’t able to camp out in a certain area anymore,” Mr. Walker said.

They spotted Jacob crying with nowhere else to go. The couple decided to step in.

“She was like, ‘I’m going to help you to get a hotel room.’ Right off the bat, I knew she wasn’t joking,” Jacob said. “She was like, ‘I’m going to help you. I know you need help. Me and my husband want to help you so bad.’ It cut my heart.”

Fast forward to Christmas Eve, and days later, Jacob has that same positive attitude, but now with new friends and a new future on the horizon. That’s thanks to the Walkers and 2,500 people who donated to his GoFundMe page after hearing his story, raising nearly $87,000.

“I feel great. For all the people that supported me, I just want to say, thank you and thank you. It really cuts my heart. I didn’t know that things would turn out to be like that! But wow, that is amazing,” Jacob said.

“A lot of people, when they get news like this they’d be running up and down thinking they’re never working another day in their life and giving up,” Mr. Walker said, “but Jacob is looking forward to the future, he’s ready to work, he’s independent, and we’re hoping to set him up for success.”

Back on his feet, for the first time in years, he’s ready to tackle the new year, by getting back to work, so he can give back to the community who helped him.

“The light is already bright and it’s on, you can see it. It’s on so I’ve got to step into the light. No longer in the darkness,” Jacob said.

Now, Jacob is safe in a hotel. The Walkers are working to help Jacob get an ID and set up a bank account. On Friday, he will have an appointment with an audiologist at Thrive Hearing Solutions, to get him fitted for a pair of hearing aids.