MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thousands of people are still without power in the Memphis area following Sunday’s severe weather, and people in Bartlett are doing their best to manage during the outage.

Tuesday morning, we saw cars weaving in and out of traffic and even driving on the wrong side of the road to avoid downed power lines on Stage Road in Bartlett, causing concern for those who live in the area like Andy Anderson.

“They are going down the wrong way. They are wrong. They are supposed to detour down Lynchburg here. Somebody’s gonna have a head-on collision,” said Anderson.

The dangling lines are just part of the reason thousands in the area were still without power. It’s putting a strain on some families.

“My wife is bedridden, and I just keep cold towels on her to keep her comfortable,” said Anderson.

The prolonged outage also has generators flying off store shelves.

If you do have a generator, remember to only run it outside of your home away from doors and windows. Carbon Monoxide poisoning sends more than 100,000 Americans to the emergency room every year and kills more than 400 people.

Baxter McKnight said he’s doing what he can to keep himself safe and keep his generator from being stolen.

“I let my garage down halfway in the daytime. I am in and out of the house, so I am watching it. but at night, I let it down almost halfway,” he said.

Residents said with the extensive damage to the line feeding their neighborhood they are preparing for more days without power.

“When it happens you just have to wait and do what you got to do, and hope for the best. And if you get your lights on early, God bless you,” said McKnight.

So far, MLGW has restored power to more than 70,000 customers since Sunday’s storm. But there are still around 48,000 customers without power. The utility company said crews will work around the clock until all power is restored.