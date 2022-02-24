MEMPHIS, Tenn.– We’ve been here before. Heavy trees falling on power lines are once causing outages and disrupting day to day activities in the Mid-South.

Right now, over 5,000 Memphis Light, Gas and Water customers are without power.

Downed trees knocked out power at E.E. Jeter Elementary in Millington forcing the school to dismiss class Thursday morning.

Severe weather snapped a power pole near the school’s entrance.

“We were on the bus for like four hours then they just got off the bus for us to go eat,” said E.E Jeter Elementary student Makayla Wright.

Parents and guardians said they wish the school would have alerted them about the outage earlier.

A spokesperson for Memphis-Shelby County Schools said the tree fell around 9 a.m., causing a delay in notification as they awaited an estimated restoration time from MLGW.

Telling us the principal made the call to keep students warm on busses, and as part of the dismissal procedure students were fed.

“We never want to send children back home on a bus and there’s no one there to receive them, so that takes time. We have to make sure we reach out to all parents,” said Jerica Phillips with Memphis-Shelby County Schools.

Residents like Shenia Giliam in Frayser are also among the more than 5,000 MLGW customers without power.

“This about the 4th time,” Giliam said. “It hurt a lot of families because a lot of families ain’t got nowhere to go.”

They’re holding out hope for a quick restoration as temperatures linger in the 30’s.

Memphis-Shelby County Schools said at least three other schools were closed early Thursday due to power outages.