MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thousands were pounding the pavement on Saturday for the annual Sista Strut raising awareness surrounding Breast Cancer, especially among women of color.

Studies show that women of color are more likely to be diagnosed at a younger age and with a higher death rate.

There was a sea of pink inside the Liberty Bowl taking strides against breast cancer. Jennifer Arrington discovered her breast cancer early on, and now she is a strutting survivor beating the odds seven months ago.

“We are walking for the ones that we have lost,” Arrington said. “I lost my sister, my godmother. I can’t afford to have a pity party. God is good and is blessing me.”

This has been a journey of a thousands of miles for many with the first step of early screening, of the upmost importance.

“It’s really about awareness,” Jackie Jamison said. “Women need to know to go and get your mammogram.”

According to the CDC, almost 99% of women diagnosed with breast cancer in the early stages live for five years or more.

Two-time survivor Angela Smith is pleading for others to fight for their lives through self screenings.

“Until I had breast cancer, I wasn’t living,” she said. “After breast cancer, I started living. Know your body. When you feel something that’s not right, go get it checked out. Don’t worry about the insurance.”

Angela’s mother is proud that her daughter really listened to her body. Naomi Smith was not going to let 300 miles stop her from cheering on her baby girl.

“I came in from Vicksburg, Mississippi,” Smith said, “and I came all the way up to support my daughter.”

There was a lot of enthusiasm along with a lot of support for what is driving this event, and that is to heighten awareness about the issues of breast cancer.

“I am a survivor,” Josephine Vaughn said. “Yes, I am, and I thank God everyday.”