Dashcam video shopws the deputy get into Hudspeth’s Mustang as he tried to drive away.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Attorney Ben Crump took issue with law enforcement’s description of a deputy being “dragged” by a 21-year-old driver who was fatally shot in June.

Crump, in a press conference in Memphis one day after after the release of video showing the moment leading up to Jarveon Hudspeth’s death, noted that video showed the deputy get inside the Mustang as Hudspeth drove off during a traffic stop.

“This officer was not dragged. He jumped into the car,” Crump said Friday morning.

He also claimed several law enforcement officers told him it “defied common sense” for the deputy to jump into the moving vehicle.

The deputy was injured in the encounter before firing at Hudspeth, who continued driving.

Crump believes citizens need to see the dashcam footage in order to get a better understanding of what happened.

“No one to this day, 60 days later, has been able to tell this family why Jarveon was stopped in the first place,” Crump said. “When [the deputy] ran the license plate and registration, it came back clean.”

While Crump doesn’t believe Hudspeth should have driven off, he said that he was a “young, black man living in Memphis, Tennessee, who witnessed Tyre Nichols be brutally killed when he complied with everything the police said.”

Jarveon Hudspeth

According to Crump and Hudspeth’s family, independent reports claim Jarveon was shot in the lungs, and the bullet traveled to his heart.

Jarveon’s mother said medical examiners told her her son died within minutes of the shooting, despite officials saying he died on the way to the hospital.

