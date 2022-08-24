MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have arrested the last of three suspects who are accused of shooting at Shelby county sheriff’s deputies.

Prentis Frison was taken into custody at the BP gas station at the corner of Mississippi Boulevard and crump.

According to police Frison reached for a gun before he was detained.

Several guns were found in the car.

Frison was wanted in connection to an incident that happened earlier this month when deputies were shot at after responding to a prowler call at a car dealership on Covington Pike

Police say suspects in a dark SUV shot at a detective disabling his vehicle.

Police chased the SUV to the 700 block of Chestnut where they took one suspect into custody. The second suspect was arrested shortly after.

Police identified Frison as a suspect after learning the SUV they were driving belonged to the mother of his unborn child.

He is charged with attempted first-degree murder and several other gun charges.