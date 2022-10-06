Reoccurring Fall Fun

Jack O’ Lantern World is happening at Shelby Farms Park from September 29 – October 30. Thousands of carved pumpkins will be on display through a 3/4-mile walk featuring 17 different immersive realms.

Crosstown Theater is hosting Fright-tober Film Series every Saturday at 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Screenings at 2:30 will be family-friendly and a scarier movie will be played at 6:30 p.m. More

Zootoberfest will be every Saturday and Sunday in October at the Memphis Zoo. Guests can see all their favorite animals while enjoying beer from their favorite local breweries. More

For the 21st year, the Mid-South Maze has returned to the Agricenter. This year’s 10-acre maze features the familiar “I Love Memphis” logo. It’s now open through Halloween and the haunted mazes will be featured on Friday and Saturday nights. More

Fun Thing To Do

Watch how murals around the city come about at Paint Memphis this Saturday. This live painting event will feature over 150 artists showcasing their talents in the Broadway Arts District. Attendees can also expect food trucks, a children’s hands-on makers space, and several workshops. More

Big River Fitness Festival is an all-day free public event that’s promoting a community of fitness in Memphis. Participants can head down to Mud Island to enjoy hourly workout classes, a vendor marketplace, and resources to revamp their commitment to an active lifestyle. All proceeds will benefit Kings of Grit, a local nonprofit organization that seeks to transform the lives of young men in the prison system through fitness, competition, and community. More

Join the Memphis Zoo on a mission to save wildlife at Conservation and Cocktails this Saturday. Enjoy live music and elephant-themed cocktails while spending time with the zoo’s elephant herd. The event will also include a silent auction and a presentation from the founder and director of Elephants for Africa. More

LIVE MUSIC

Teddy Swims – Minglewood Hall | Saturday at 8 p.m.

Shell Daze – Overton Park Shell | Saturday and Sunday

Arlo McKinley (Free) – Overton Park Shell | Friday at 7 p.m.

Southern Soul Music Festival (Sold Out) Cannon Center | Saturday at 8 p.m.

Old Crow Medicine Show – Germantown Performing Art Center | Friday at 8 p.m.

Mavis Staples – Germantown Performing Art Center | Saturday at 8 p.m.

Let’s go Memphis!

University of Memphis football vs. University of Houston | Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Miami Heat | Friday at 7 p.m.

Memphis 901 FC vs. Miami FC | Sunday at 3:30 p.m.

