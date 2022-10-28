For the 21st year, the Mid-South Maze has returned to the Agricenter. This year’s 10-acre maze features the familiar “I Love Memphis” logo. It’s open through Halloween and the haunted mazes will be featured only on Friday and Saturday nights. More

Grab your costumes and trick-or-treat bags and head to the Memphis Zoo for the annual Zoo Boo. The event includes over 15 different attractions and will be on select nights from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. until Oct. 31.

Crosstown Theater is hosting Fright-tober Film Series this Saturday at 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Screenings at 2:30 will be family-friendly and a scarier movie will be played at 6:30 p.m.

Take not-so-spooky walk through the Dixon Garden with special treats and activity stations at Halloween Hike this Saturday. Families can experience the garden's Alice in Wonderland exhibit with activities and crafts, pumpkin storytime, bone bigs, and more. Live entertainment and food trucks will also be on site.

The Museum of Science & History will be hosting a Stranger Things-themed laser show every Friday starting Oct. 14 until Nov. 11. Experience the laser light show while enjoying '80s tunes and soundscapes from the hit show.

Oktoberfest is happening every Saturday and Sunday in October at the Memphis Zoo. Guests can see all of their favorite animals while enjoying beer from their favorite local breweries.

A vampire classic has been reimagined and is coming to Memphis this Halloween. Ballet Memphis is bringing Dracula to the Orpheum theater presenting the suspenseful thriller with new costumes, sets, and choreography.

Enjoy a day full of family fun at the annual Día de Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) Festival this Saturday. Celebrating the cycle of life and death, the festival will feature a parade with floats and costume performers, art-making activities, food and more. It will be at the Brooks Museum starting at 11 a.m. UPDATE: due to inclement weather in the forecast, all Day of the Dead (Día de los Muertos) events have been moved inside the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art.

Haunted Houses and Pumpkin Patches:

Hauntedweb – Memphis

Wicked Ways Haunted House – Memphis

Jones Orchard Festival of Fear and Family Fun – Millington

Menagerie Farm – Collierville

Second Baptist Pumpkin Patch – Memphis

Priddy Farms – Arlington

Cedar Hill Farm – Hernando

