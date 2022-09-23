The 2022 Mid-South Fair started Thursday, September 22, and will last until October 2nd. It’s located at the Landers Center in Southaven. Click here for more.

The Black Restaurant Week is making a stop in Memphis this weekend and will last until October 2nd. Over 20 Memphis restaurants are participating in the dining week and most will offer specials. To find out about participating restaurants, click here.

The 50th Annual Pink Palace Crafts Fair is happening at the Museum of Science and History Friday through Sunday at Audubon Park in East Memphis. The fair will feature craft demonstrations, cooking demonstrations, music, and children’s activities. Learn more here.

The Memphis Comic Expo is returning back to its hometown on Saturday and Sunday. The two-day convention allows fans to connect with others with passions within the comic world. The expo will feature cosplay contests, exhibits, and more. Visit here for information.

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with Latin food, music, and activities at the 2022 Latin Fest. The festival will take place this Saturday from noon until 6 p.m.at Overton Square to celebrate Hispanic and Latino arts and culture. Admission is free. Click here for more.

In the Community:

The Collierville Public Library Book Sale is happening this Friday and Saturday. Public sales feature a special deal that allows guests to take an empty box and fill it up for only $12. Visit here for more information.

In honor of Child Passenger Safety Week in Tennessee, you can get your child’s car seat checked for free in Collierville on Friday. It’s happening at the Collierville Walmart on Poplar from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Black Child Book Fair is returning to Memphis for the second year. The tour stops at several cities to promote literacy for black youth across the country. The event will be held at Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The Heal The Hood Foundation of Memphis is holding a kickoff event – launching multiple after-school and mentoring programs that will in turn launch citywide community projects. The foundation will host a community summit on Friday and a movie screening on Saturday. Learn more here.

Memphis Sports:

Memphis Tigers football vs. North Texas University – Saturday, 11 am @ Liberty Bowl

Redbirds vs. Gwinnett Stripers – Friday through Saturday. Click here for times and tickets