Reoccurring Halloween Fun

It’s that time of the year again. Grab your costumes and trick-or-treat bags to enjoy Memphis Zoo’s annual Zoo Boo. The event includes over 15 different attractions and will be on select nights from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. until Oct. 31. More

For the 21st year, the Mid-South Maze has returned to the Agricenter. This year’s 10-acre maze features the familiar “I Love Memphis” logo. It’s now open through Halloween and the haunted mazes will be featured on Friday and Saturday nights. More

Crosstown Theater is hosting Fright-tober Film Series every Saturday at 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Screenings at 2:30 will be family-friendly and a scarier movie will be played at 6:30 p.m. More

Oktoberfest will be every Saturday and Sunday in October at the Memphis Zoo. Guests can see all of their favorite animals while enjoying beer from their favorite local breweries. More

Haunted Houses and Pumpkin Patches:

Hauntedweb – Memphis | More Info

– Memphis | More Info Wicked Ways Haunted House – Memphis | More Info

– Memphis | More Info Jones Orchard Festival of Fear and Family Fun – Millington | More Info

– Millington | More Info Menagerie Farm – Collierville | More Info

– Collierville | More Info Second Baptist Pumpkin Patch – Memphis | More Info

– Memphis | Priddy Farms – Arlington | More Info

– Arlington | More Info Cedar Hill Farm – Hernando | More Info

Events

The Carden International Circus returns to the Agricenter this weekend. There will be five performances Friday through Sunday featuring thrills and excitement including acrobats, animals, daredevils, and clowns. More

The 18th annual Le Bonheur Pumpkin Run 5K takes place this weekend in downtown Memphis. Runners throughout the Mid-South will be lacing up their running shoes in an effort to help children in need. More

The Museum of Science & History will be hosting a Stranger Things-themed laser show every Friday starting Oct. 14 until Nov. 11. Experience the laser light show while enjoying ’80s tunes and soundscapes from the hit show. More

Memphis Athletics is hosting a Memphis Basketball Block Party on Saturday to celebrate the start of basketball season. The event includes introductions of both basketball teams, performances by the Tiger band, cheer and dance teams, family fun, and food trucks. More

Festivals:

Agricenter Harvest Festival – Saturday | More

Soulsville USA Festival – Saturday | More

Memphis Brew Fest – Saturday | More

Memphis Food & Wine Festival – Saturday | More

Mimosa Fest – Sunday | More

More events can be found on our Community Calendar