MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another Hibbett Sports was targeted by thieves early Thursday morning.
At around 1 a.m., suspects smashed out the front door of the store in southeast Memphis on Hickory Hill Road.
As of now, there is no word on how much was taken.
Last week, three MPD officers got in an accident while investigating a prowler call at the Hibbett Sports on Summer Avenue.