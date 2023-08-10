MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police were called to a gas station under construction at Florida and Crump Thursday night after thieves were spotted removing an industrial-sized stove from the back of the business.

A WREG employee driving past the new Shell noticed the front doors of the convenience store had been shattered and saw two men loading the large kitchen appliance into the back of a black Chevy Suburban with a Memphis Tigers tag.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered the rear door of the business had been removed from its hinges and found more damage inside.

They said it was impossible to tell what else had been taken from the business since the store is still under construction but said it appeared someone had removed copper wires from the ceiling.

If you have any information that can help police, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.