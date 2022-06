MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FedEx employees in Southeast Memphis were the latest target for car break-ins on Tuesday.

Thieves went through the parking lot of the FedEx Supply Chain on Holmes near Getwell overnight smashing windows and taken items from cars.

Workers told WREG that at least two dozen vehicles were broken into despite a gated parking lot and a security guard.

Employees also say this is the second rash of car break-ins in just the last few months.