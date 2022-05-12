MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A pack of thieves is targeting a Cordova neighborhood and ransacking vehicles.

An army of thieves crept through the Fletcher Creek community in Cordova in the early hours of the morning. Neighbors say the crooks went house to house checking car handles.

Surveillance video captured Wednesday shows the group walking around with what the neighbors describe as a Black Nissan Altima with drive-out tags following close by.

In the video, you can also see one suspect crouch down to search a white car.

“It looked like they had tried to pry her door open and she luckily didn’t have anything out that they wanted,” said resident Felicia Reynolds.

WREG obtained a police report that says the suspects left the door of a Lexus wide open at one home, stealing jumper cables that were ditched down the block.

A woman said a thick cord was cut from a lock box in the Countrywood subdivision two days before. Inside the box was a pink handgun.

“I have a gun safe under my seat and the whole safe was gone,” said the woman who didn’t want to be identified. “You don’t think someone is going to come up and cut the cable because it’s mounted to the seat.”

WREG crime mapped the area. Memphis police report at least 94 incidents in the Cordova area so far this month.

Police said the unknown suspect was wearing a light-colored hoodie, face mask, and jeans with writing on them and was driving a dark-colored sedan.

If you know anything about these break-ins, call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.