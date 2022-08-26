MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Midtown shoe repair store lost thousands of dollars in inventory after a group of thieves struck this week, leaving behind a trail of destruction.

It’s business as usual inside of Snkrr Bar, a shoe repair store, but days earlier things came to halt after the store was burglarized.

Early Tuesday morning, at least three people wearing all black were seen on camera breaking into the business. The trio managed to get away with thousands of dollars in merchandise, including shoes set to be given away to the less fortunate.

Dominique Worthen, the owner of Snkrr Bar, told WREG the store was also burglarized last month. A police report revealed approximately $20,000 in cash and inventory was stolen then.

After back-to-back burglarizes at Snkrr Bar, Worthen is committed to upgrading security but also choosing to remain optimistic amid adversity.

“This just taught me that nobody is immune, nobody is exempt from things such as this happening no matter what you’re doing for your community, no matter how much you give, no matter what type of person you are,” he said. “It’s just disappointing. I’m not mad, I’m not frustrated anymore cause I understand why it’s happening. We just got to do better,”

The people responsible for this crime have not been caught. If you know anything you’re being asked to call crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH.