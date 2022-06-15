MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A group of six men stole approximately $25,000 worth of jewelry from an East Memphis jewelry store Monday.

According to Memphis Police, officers discovered Mednikow Jewelry had been burglarized when they responded to the theft before 2:30 a.m.

Investigators said the thieves broke the front glass door, used yellow pry bars to open the roll-up security door, wedged the door open, and held it open with a chair.

Surveillance video shows one of the suspects struggling to open one of the doors with one of the pry bars.

Police said the video also showed the group getting out of multiple vehicles including a red Dodge Charger, a black Nissan Altima or Maxima, and a black SUV, possibly an Infiniti before breaking into the business.

The first suspect was wearing a red jacket with white stripes and blue jeans with multiple colored writing on them. Another suspect wore a white jacket and black skinny jeans. The third suspect wore a gray hoodie and black pants. The other three suspects were wearing all black.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.