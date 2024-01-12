MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say thieves stole tires from a trailer outside a Goodyear in South Memphis Friday morning but aren’t sure how many they took.

Officers responded to the burglary in the 3000 block of Bellbrook Drive at around 6 a.m. and saw a white truck and white Infiniti SUV pull away from the business at a high rate of speed.

Goodyear employees said the suspects broke into a trailer in the parking lot but did not get inside the store. The employees are taking inventory to determine their losses.

Officers said one tire they observed that was taken was worth about $500.

The burglary was caught on camera, but so far, investigators have not released the video. If you know anything about theft, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.