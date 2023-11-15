MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for two suspects who stole a Mercedes from a home in southwest Memphis and returned it the next day.

On November 9, MPD responded to a car theft in the 700 block of Parkrose Avenue. Two men stole a 2008 Mercedes-Benz E350 from a driveway. Police provided images of the men below:

The victim stated he approached the men, and one of them pointed a gun at him.

The next day, the men returned to the home, parked the car in the driveway and left.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.