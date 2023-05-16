MEMPHIS, Tenn. –Authorities are looking for a group of burglars who used a sledgehammer to break into a liquor store on Highway 64 and take thousands of dollars worth of alcohol.

Six to nine suspects were caught on camera arriving at Caesar’s Wine and Liquor early Monday morning in a stolen Nissan Maxima, a blue Dodge Charger, and a white Infiniti convertible.

In surveillance video provided by the Memphis Police Department, you can see one of the burglars using a sledgehammer to break out the front window of the business and several other accomplices gathered nearby.

MPD said numerous bottles of liquor were taken, and a display of expensive liquor was knocked over. Owners estimate the cost to replace the stolen items and repair damage to their property at over $30,000.

Photos courtesy MPD















The stolen black Nissan driven by the suspects had a Tennessee plate MHB6766. Investigators said the other vehicles did not have tags. Police have not said if they believe those cars were stolen as well.

If you recognize any of the individuals in the photographs or have seen any of the cars, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at (901)528-CASH.