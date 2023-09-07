MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Suspects broke into a tractor-trailer at the Nike Employee store in Raleigh and got away with approximately $200,000 in merchandise, Memphis Police say.

According to reports, the incident happened Thursday at around 4 a.m. in the 3200 block of Victory Ridge Cove.

When officers arrived, they saw four sedans and one pickup truck fleeing the business with their lights off.

The back gate to the Nike store was open, and the chain had been cut. Police found boxes thrown around the parking lot and a tractor-trailer with its back door open.

A Nike security officer told police she was on break when the suspects broke in.

“I happened to have my windows down. I heard a loud boom and turned from inside my car to see a guy open the door to the trailer. I watched them, and I called my supervisor,” the worker stated.

The Nike manager stated the suspects stole about $200,000 worth of merchandise.