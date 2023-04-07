MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police have released pictures of several people who smashed their way into a Raleigh tobacco store and took $12,000 worth of tobacco products.

The break-in happened early Thursday morning at Yale Discount Tobacco in the 5100 block of Yale Road.

Police said the burglars used a sledgehammer to get in through the front door of the business.

In one of the surveillance photos, you can see a man holding the sledgehammer.

Burglars outside Yale Discount Tobacco Thursday night

Investigators said the thieves made off with the tobacco products and about $150.00.

The suspects, who were covered from head to toe, drove off in a gray four-door Infiniti and a black four-door Infiniti.

If you have any information about the burglary or the suspects, call CrimeStoppers at (901)528-CASH.