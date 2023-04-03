MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis couple says their military son’s Dodge Charger was one of several cars stolen from the Memphis Police Department’s impound lot last week.

According to police, someone got on the lot around 3 a.m. Monday and rammed the gate from the inside with another impounded Charger.

The father of the victim, who did not want to be identified, said police didn’t know their son’s gray 2017 Charger had been stolen until they showed up to claim it.

Stolen gray Charger

“They didn’t know what cars were missing. Ours was the last one. They told us, thank God we actually came in to pay,” he said. “The major told us they stole three charges and a purple Infiniti, and they recovered one of the cars stuck in the gate used to run the gate down, and I believe they found the purple Infiniti.”

MPD hasn’t commented on how many cars were taken that morning, but it’s not the first vehicle theft from the vehicle storage facility. On March 19, a red tow truck was stolen from the property.

The tow truck was recovered three days later on Summer Avenue. Police said someone painted over the logos and used the truck to steal vehicles in Marshall County.

The owner of the gray Charger stolen last Monday is an Airman stationed in Germany. His father said another relative had the car when it was impounded.

He saw the damage the brazen car thieves left behind and doesn’t understand how they were able to pull it off.

Photo by Melissa Moon, WREG

Damaged gate at Memphis Police Department’s vehicle storage lot (Photo by Melissa Moon, WREG)

“It’s a police impound lot. So, where are the police who are supposed to be watching the vehicles so they don’t get stolen,” he said.

He said police told them a Skycop camera picked up his son’s Charger Friday in Frayser, but he doesn’t think his son will be getting it back.

“They probably have stripped it,” he said. “He’s very upset, very upset.”

The gray Charger has a black spoiler, black rims, and a Georgia tag. If you have seen the Charger or know anything about impound lot car thefts, call CrimeStoppers at (901)-528-COPS.