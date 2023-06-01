MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several thieves used a vehicle to ram into a Midtown store Wednesday night, getting away thousands of dollars in cigarettes.

The incident happened at Classic Mart in the 300 block of Cleveland Street. The entire smash-and-grab was caught on camera.

The suspects pulled up in a white sedan, attempting to get over a concrete barrier. They ended up driving onto the sidewalk to gain access.

Detectives said a driver was in a black Infiniti outside, possibly working as a lookout.

Investigators say upwards of half a dozen hoodie-wearing thieves wasted no time grabbing Newports and E-cigarettes, with a street value of $3,000. They also took two registers.

Niki Perry, a worker at the store, said she heard thieves storming in. “It just don’t make no sense. What are they gonna do with the money? They’re not gonna do nothing with it.”

While they got away with a relatively small amount of money, they caused nearly $30,000 in damages, which customers are having to step over, as the owners can’t afford to close up shop.

Now those like Ms. Perry are the ones picking up the pieces. “There are some people that continuously try to take stuff from other people. I mean, the neighborhood is coming down,” Perry said.

If you know anything that could help investigators, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274.