MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for two men caught on camera stealing around $350 worth of groceries from a Superlo store in Frayser.

It happened last Tuesday at the Superlo in the 3300 block of North Watkins Street.

Police said the pair were seen filling their carts with groceries and walking out of the store without paying.

Courtesy: Memphis Police Department

Shoplifters leave Superlo with baskets full of groceries (Courtesy: MPD)

In the video provided by police, you can see the shoplifters walk right past a store employee in the self-checkout area. The employee appears to be saying something to them, but they don’t stop.

You can see their shopping carts are filled with soft drinks, food items, and wine coolers.

If you recognize the men in their video or have any information that can help the police, call CrimeStoppers at (901)-528-CASH.