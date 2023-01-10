MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people are on the run after a smash-and-grab at a jewelry store Tuesday.

Police say three men came into the Mr. Gold Box jewelry store at Wolfchase Galleria Mall and smashed three jewelry cases with a sledgehammer.

The suspects stole gold bracelets, necklaces, and watches valued at $30,000.

There are no reports of shots being fired. No arrests have been made.

Police say the suspects fled the scene in a red Caravan Sport.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH