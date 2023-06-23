MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say thieves visited a Nutbush church 20 times over a 13-hour period, stealing one car and breaking into several others on the lot.
Investigators said the suspects jumped a fence to gain access to the parking lot at Brinkley Heights Baptist Church on Rosamond Avenue Monday.
In the surveillance video, you can see the suspects drive a stolen blue 2017 Kia Optima through a locked gate.
Police said the thieves were at the church at various times between 1 p.m. on June 19 and 2 a.m. the next morning.
They got away with an air compressor, several backpacks, a tire iron, two car jacks, and a survival knife.
The suspects arrived in a burgundy SUV and were caught on camera.
If you know anything about thefts, call Crimestoppers at (901) 528-CASH.