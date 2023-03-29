MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a group of thieves broke into a Boost Mobile store on Jackson Avenue early Wednesday morning.

Surveillance video shows several thieves with hand and face coverings rushing in to boost items from the business.

District manager Arturo Colunga said the Wireless of Memphis store next door has been targeted in the past.

“This is from a month ago and we still haven’t gotten the money to be able to repair it, so it affects business a lot,” Arturo Colunga said. “This is happening too often in the city of Memphis. Not just at this location. We have seven stores and we are constantly getting hit.”

This leaves the customer having to deal with unfavorable conditions.

“It affects business a lot. Now we are going to be open today, but it’s going to be an inconvenience to our customers,” Colunga said.

It’s not just the shattered glass that has Arturo so upset, but the shattered sense of security. He said this is a business they built brick-by-brick 10 years ago. The same business they are now taking steps to repair.

“Businesses are starting to leave Memphis. They are starting to go to places like Texas, where the law is a little more harder on criminals,” he said.

Although the thieves got away with stolen items, they actually left behind parts from their car. The store’s manager says the car may also have been stolen. He was right.

Hours before the store was burglarized, the vehicle used was taken from a car lot along Jackson Avenue.

“Something needs to be done soon before this turns into another Detroit, businesses leaving because the laws won’t protect us,” Colunga said.

Meanwhile, the breakdown of how much was taken during the break-in has yet to be determined.

If you know any information that could help detectives, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.