MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another band of thieves hit a City Gear store in Memphis, getting away with $10,000 worth of Grizzlies jackets, athletic shoes, jogging suits and more.

This time it was the City Gear location at 2926 Lamar Avenue. Police say several suspects broke the front glass and got inside Nov. 24.

They were last seen leaving the scene in several vehicles including a black Infiniti sedan, gray Infiniti sedan, burgundy sedan and Dodge Ram truck. All were wearing masks.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

City Gear athletic apparel stores across Memphis have been targeted by bands of thieves in recent months.

In the first eight days of November, there were at least six incidents of smash-and-grab thefts from City Gear stores in Memphis.

One location on South Third Street was hit three times in less than a week. As crews worked to repair a hole made in the side of the building when a car intentionally backed into the wall, another group ran into the store, taking more items as TV cameras rolled nearby.

The thefts prompted the company that owns the store to request a meeting with the district attorney’s office, saying the loss from the Memphis stores was unsustainable and the situation “out of control.”