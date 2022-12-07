MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for thieves who were caught on camera stealing armloads of hair extensions from a beauty supply store on Jackson Avenue Sunday afternoon.

The owner of Beauty Nation in the Gateway Shopping Center told police the three female suspects got away with about $3,200 worth of hair.

Beauty Nation on Jackson

In the store’s surveillance video, you can see a woman with blonde hair wearing a surgical mask and another woman in a red, white, and blue Tommy Hilfiger sweat suit walk into the store and run out with bundles of hair.

A third suspect with long hair and wearing a surgical mask and long-sleeve Nike shirt is seen waiting for them at the door. All three of them get into a waiting car.

Owners of the business didn’t want to talk about what happened but said they are dealing with an increase in crime just like other businesses in town.

If you recognize the suspects or the vehicle they left in, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at (901)-528-CASH.