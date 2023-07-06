MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shoplifters were caught stealing at the Southland Mall on camera before firing shots at a store manager.

Surveillance video shows a man grabbing and running full speed with a handful of designer jeans at the ICON clothing store at the Southland Mall Tuesday afternoon. The store manager says another man served as a lookout.

The manager then chased after the two men. He says they fired right shots at him that missed but shattered a glass window on the backside of the mall.

Stephani Brown has managed Milano Menswear for decades. She wants mall owners to increase security.

“Very concerning. What do we do? Do we need a small police precinct out here on Shelby Drive?” Brown said. “As far as the clients go, the people who patronize the mall the walkers, I feel like we definitely being jilted on security here. The owners of the mall, I’d like to see them hire more security and, not only that, monitor their security.”

WREG’s records show this is not the first incident at ICON. Earlier this year, five burglars brazenly stole around $30,000 worth of merchandise.

WREG crime-mapped the area and discovered that since January MPD has responded to more than 60 calls regarding theft, robbery, assault, and burglary. Brown says that only tells a smart part of the story.

“I feel like Southland Mall is probably the safest mall in Memphis, honestly,” Brown said. “Everyone has shootings, car break-ins, but because we are a smaller mall the incidents are fewer.”

Police say the suspects got away in a white car. If you know anything, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.