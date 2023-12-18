MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A group of thieves drove a car into an AT&T store in Berclair early Monday, making off with boxes of cellphone accessories, police say.

Officers were called to the store at Summer and Mendenhall around 5 a.m. by a witness who told them he saw three Nissan Maximas pull up to the store. One of them drove into the front of the business, and as many as six people got inside.

A store manager told officers about $5,000 worth of merchandise was taken.

Photos show a damaged metal security gate and glass entry door hanging open Monday morning.

Police say they found opened, empty boxes of phones and accessories scattered around nearby neighborhoods.