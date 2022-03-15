MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a business burglary at the 4200 block of Elvis Presley on February 18 where over $80,000 worth of merchandise was taken.



MPD posted this video on their facebook page, showing the thieves backing a truck into the store window.

Photo courtesy of Memphis Police Department

Photo courtesy of Memphis Police Department

Photo courtesy of Memphis Police Department

Photo courtesy of Memphis Police Department

Photo courtesy of Memphis Police Department

Photo courtesy of Memphis Police Department



Police said when officers arrived, the suspects fled the scene in a black Infiniti, white Nissan Frontier pick-up, and a gray Jeep Compass.



Over the course of their investigation, MPD has developed two suspects so far.



The first suspect is described as a man with thin build, a light complexion and he’s pictured in a dark-colored bubble jacket with the brand name “Hilfiger” written down the middle. Police are asking for your help identifying him.

Jessie Richardson, photo courtesy of Memphis Police Department



The second suspect has been identified as Jessie Richardson, according to Memphis Police. Richardson is described as a man with a dark complexion, thin build with a short twist on the top of his head. Police are asking for help locating him.



No arrests have been made in this case so far. Police are actively investigating.



If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.