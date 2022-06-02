MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police say thieves are using high-tech equipment and even towing away vehicles instead of breaking into them.



Investigators said Cedric Penson, Jr. used a device that programs fobs to steal a 2013 Dodge Challenger. They say Penson was driving the stolen car when he was pulled over on May 29th along TN Highway 385.

A Tennessee trooper found several key fobs including one programmed to start the challenger.

Memphis Police said also this month somebody used an SUV to tow away a car in Whitehaven. The owner of the vehicle that was taken from Horn Lake Road said she didn’t hear anything.

SUV towing away car caught on camera.

The stolen Chrysler 300 was caught on camera being pulled by the SUV, and was later recovered on Weaver Road.

In March, the woman said her car was stolen from outside her home in Uptown and stripped of everything.

She said the car was locked and there were no signs of broken glass and she believes it was also towed away.

If you know anything about the stolen vehicles Call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.