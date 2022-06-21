MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A young mother is desperate for help after thieves stole almost everything she owns from her home at the Peppertree Apartments.

A video shows the mounds of mess a 20-year-old single mother returned to after being away from her home for nearly two weeks.

The tenant didn’t want to be identified but said after a year of living at the complex she had to get her children away from the mice she captured inside their home.

“They have a really bad rodent issue,” she said. “I’ve come out of pocket trying to compensate trying to treat it.”

The mother of two said the thieves got away with all her valuables including a queen-size bed, 3 TVs, birth certificates, and her 6-month-old’s new clothes, pampers, and diapers.

“The fact that I’m trying and got knocked back ten steps that really bothers me and I don’t really have any help,” she said.

She said the burglars kicked in her back door and knocked out her two front windows. She said the windows were later replaced by Peppertree management without her knowledge.

“I just want to know how did you know to come and fix my windows for one, for two you see my home like this why not reach out,” she said.

We stopped by the Peppertree leasing office to get answers.

A woman named Hope who said she owns the complex’s new security company Ascendancy LLC escorted us outside and told us no one was available, and she wasn’t aware of the incident.

In the meantime, the young mother is praying for better living conditions.

“It’s unacceptable. Nobody should have to live like that,” she said.

As of right now, the nuisance complaint against Peppertree is in federal court.

The woman told WREG she does not plan to move back into her apartment and has reached out to HUD for help.