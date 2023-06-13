MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have released a video of thieves using large trash cans to remove alcohol from another liquor store in Memphis.

The theft happened at Leno’s Liquors in the 1600 block of Sycamore View Road on May 27.

In the store’s surveillance video, you can see two Infiniti SUVs pull up to the business, and eight suspects enter the store. The burglars are covered from head to toe, but some are wearing hoodies with writing and images on the front of them.

You can see one of the suspects use a sledgehammer to break into Leno’s Liquor at 3:30 a.m. You can also see one of the burglars take two large trash cans out of one of the vehicles and toward the front of the store.

Police have not said how much the thieves got away with.

Monday, three liquor stores were targets by thieves between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. Monday, but they could only get into one of the stores. They were driving two Infiniti SUVs.

Last week, a large group burglarized and vandalized Buster’s on Highland in East Memphis. It’s the second time the business has been hit in less than a year.

Police said the SUVs captured on camera at Leno’s were stolen. The dark-colored Infiniti has been recovered, but the silver Infiniti QX50 with the Tennessee tag 224BGCS has not been located.

If you have seen the vehicle or recognize anything about any of the suspects, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.