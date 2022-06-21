MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two suspects are wanted after police said they stole several items from a Dollar General store in Hickory Hill.

Officers said a woman walked into the store on June 14 in the 6100 block of Winchester Avenue and placed several items inside of her purse.

When she walked to the cash register to pay for some of the items, police said the woman’s purse was open, and several of the items were visible.

Hours later, officers said the same woman went back to the store and put several items in a tote. She then left out of the store.

Police said she then sent a man into the store to retrieve the tote. However, the items were left behind because the suspects became alarmed, according to police.

The woman was last seen wearing a pink sleeveless shirt, dark pants, white socks with pink and black shoes. The man was last seen wearing a gray baseball cap, black tank top and black pants.

The suspects were driving a 2005 Chrysler Pacifica with the tag number TN DQT510. Officers said the car has dents on the front, left fender and passenger door.

Call (901)-528-CASH with any information about this incident.