MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for the person who used stolen credit numbers to buy ten yards of concrete for a patio project at a house in Germantown.

Investigators said the individuals contracted to do the work purchased nearly $2,500 worth of concrete from Safety-Quip on Getwell in Southeast Memphis and had it delivered to a home in the 8000 block of Crossbow Cove.

8000 block of Crossbow Cove (Photo by Melissa Moon, WREG)

MPD has released a picture of the crew that appears to have been taken right after they poured the concrete at the Germantown home. Investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding the individuals in the picture they say are persons of interest in the case.

Safety-Quip said the concrete was purchased on May 1 and delivered on May 2. Then, on May 15, they received a call from a Nashville woman who told them her credit card had been used to make the purchase.

Courtesy: Memphis Police Department

Angela Bagsby said her credit wasn’t stolen, but the thieves had her name, credit number, security code, and billing address.

“I don’t know who these people are who have all my personal information, so it’s kind of scary,” said Bagsby. “And I don’t know how they got it. That’s the other piece. I don’t even know what to protect the most.”

She said the same person used the same credit card numbers to make three concrete purchases from three different concrete companies, but Memphis only has jurisdiction over the purchase made at the Memphis business.

“There were three different charges. One was over $4,000, and then another was almost $8,000,” Bagsby said.

Bagsby happens to be in the construction business and said this should serve as a warning to all homeowners about who they hire to work on their homes.

“People need to understand that when you hire a contractor if they are not licensed, insured, and bonded with the state, this is the kind of stuff that happens,” said Bagsby.

WREG was not able to talk to the homeowner who had the concrete poured outside their house.

Safety-Quip told officers they had refunded the $2,500 to Bagsby and were now out that money.

The person who purchased the concrete with the stolen credit card numbers is facing fraud charges. If you have any information that can help police, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.