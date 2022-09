MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police are looking for a man who they say stole more than $1,000 worth of items from City Gear on Third Street Monday afternoon.

Police said the man put multiple items in his pants, carried them to his vehicle, and went back into the store to steal more merchandise.

The total value of the items was $1,224.

MPD posted photos of the suspect on Facebook. He was last seen driving a gold Infiniti SUV.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.