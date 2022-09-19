MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man who spent time in prison for burglary and theft is locked up again, accused of stealing from a South Memphis Family Dollar store five times over the last three weeks.

Police said Devin Merriweather, 34, took around $6,300 in cash, clothing, and cigarettes from the Family Dollar in the 1100 block of South Bellevue Boulevard.

Family Dollar in 1100 block of S. Bellevue

Investigators said on two separate occasions, Merriweather forced his way into the manager’s officers and took the money and nearly $1,000 worth of cigarettes.

Merriweather is also accused of entering the store at various times of the day and walking out with over $500 worth of clothing without paying. We noticed there was a SkyCop camera parked right outside the business.

Merriweather is also charged with aggravated assault and aggravated burglary in a residential burglary back in July.

Police said Merriweather and three others took around $2,500 worth of property from a Memphis apartment.

Investigators said Merriweather also threatened the man who lived there with a gun and left behind his wallet with his ID inside.

Devin Merriweather

In 2017, Merriweather was sentenced to four years in prison after he pleaded guilty to burglary and theft of property.

Merriweather is being held on a $35,000 bond. He is scheduled to be back in court on September 26.