MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five fast-food restaurants in Memphis were robbed at gunpoint Monday night, and police need your help finding the suspect.

Surveillance video shows a drive-thru shakedown at a Taco Bell in Parkway Village. The suspect wearing a gray hoodie and mask is seen pointing a handgun at a female cashier and grabbing the entire cash register drawer before speeding off.

According to Memphis Police, the same man struck again and hit five fast-food restaurants across Memphis from around 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday.

He started at a McDonald’s on Poplar and then went on to hold up a Taco Bell, Krystals, and two other McDonald’s locations ending the crime spree on South Perkins Road.

At one restaurant, the suspect demanded a young woman give him all the cash from the register. Police say he got away with $243.

“She was crying, she was scared,” said employee Ladarius Dotson. “Somebody had pointed a gun at her and she didn’t know what to do. She was just in shock, so she had no choice other than to give up the drawer.”

In all the robberies, police say the suspect placed a food order before demanding cash and speeding off in a blue Hyundai Accent. But eventually, his luck ran out.

Workers at this McDonald’s told police when the suspect came by their store, he was with an armed passenger. They were able to push the panic button alarm and the men drove away.

“It’s like you see all the criminals come through. You serve the good people and the bad people,” one of the workers said.

Customers dining inside the restaurants say incidents like this make them hesitant to come out.

“They don’t care if they shoot anybody. They don’t care if they take from anybody. They just too bold. It’s just crazy,” said Mattie Dixson.

It’s unknown how much cash the armed robber got away with.

Police say no arrests have been made. If you know anything, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.