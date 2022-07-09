MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is facing jail time after officers said she is responsible for drug possession, car thefts and assault on police.

Abbigail Allison, 25, was found passed out in a vehicle on the side of the road Friday with the engine running near Metal Museum and Riverside Drive. When officers ran the tag, the vehicle came back as stolen.

Officers said when they tried to wake Allison, she refused to get out of the vehicle and began fighting police. One officer was kicked in the chest and face several times, according to court documents.

When two more officers arrived to help take Allison into custody, police said she bit one of the officer’s middle finger.

MPD also said they found 10 grams of fentanyl, 28 syringes and a digital scale when they searched the stolen vehicle.

Allison is also being accused of stealing a woman’s key fob and vehicle from St. Francis Hospital in May. One month later, a man accused Allison of stealing his license plate from his vehicle.

Allison has been charged with aggravated assault, possession of a controlled substance, resisting official detention, two counts of theft of property, and 28 counts of drug paraphernalia.

She is expected to appear in court on July 11.