MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police need your help finding a man they say is responsible for stealing a puppy worth $5,000 from a Memphis pet store.

Police say the accused thief went to the Petland pet store on Giacosa Place in the Wolfchase area on July 1 and told employees he wanted to look at a Doberman Pincher puppy.

When the suspect was given the Doberman, police say he fled with the puppy which was worth $5,500.

Police believe the suspect was driving a white Lexus SUV.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.